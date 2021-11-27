Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Price Target to $189.00

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $189.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $191.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 25.9% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 2,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 405,706 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after purchasing an additional 55,025 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,091.1% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.