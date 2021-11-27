Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Deutsche EuroShop AG (ETR:DEQ) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €20.09 ($22.83).

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.68) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €22.90 ($26.02) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($21.59) price target on Deutsche EuroShop in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($22.73) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Deutsche EuroShop stock opened at €14.61 ($16.60) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €17.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $902.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84. Deutsche EuroShop has a fifty-two week low of €15.42 ($17.52) and a fifty-two week high of €21.68 ($24.64).

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

