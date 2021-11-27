DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $3.14 million and approximately $116,091.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

