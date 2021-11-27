dHedge DAO (DHT) Price Hits $0.93 on Exchanges

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $701,785.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00001714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

DHT is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,946,352 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

