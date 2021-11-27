Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Upgraded to Hold by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Diageo (NYSE:DEO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $197.50.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $201.81 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of $153.67 and a 1-year high of $210.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $199.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.51.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,232,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,858,000 after purchasing an additional 78,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,384,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,658,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,244 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,432,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,189,000 after purchasing an additional 149,761 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,431,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,356,000 after purchasing an additional 149,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.