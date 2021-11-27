DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $3.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted earnings of $2.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on DKS shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

DKS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,717. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.47. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atreides Management LP grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $289,792,000 after buying an additional 389,939 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $277,668,000 after buying an additional 360,476 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,402,000 after buying an additional 258,679 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.