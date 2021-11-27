DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.65 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DKS. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

NYSE:DKS opened at $128.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 15.6% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,892,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $289,792,000 after acquiring an additional 389,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,318,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $277,668,000 after acquiring an additional 360,476 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after acquiring an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,931,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 577.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 303,447 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $30,402,000 after acquiring an additional 258,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total value of $2,882,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,744 shares of company stock worth $4,436,969. 30.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

