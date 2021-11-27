Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $81 million-$85 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.65 million.Digi International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGII. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Digi International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Digi International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digi International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Digi International has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.93.

Shares of DGII traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. The company had a trading volume of 74,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,809. Digi International has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $25.63. The stock has a market cap of $770.57 million, a PE ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Digi International had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 3.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Digi International news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $957,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digi International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,476 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.11% of Digi International worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

