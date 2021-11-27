Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) Shares Down 2.9%

Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX)’s share price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $8.45 and last traded at $8.45. Approximately 83 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:LOPX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,000. UBS Group AG owned 22.73% of Direxion Low Priced Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

