DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of DRTT stock remained flat at $$2.47 on Monday. 55,036 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,994. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $4.95. The firm has a market cap of $210.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.30 million. Research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lp 22Nw bought 8,895 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $27,218.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRTT. Cohen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,166,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,678,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after buying an additional 326,505 shares during the last quarter. 22NW LP boosted its stake in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. 22NW LP now owns 8,465,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,188,000 after buying an additional 226,444 shares during the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 8,912,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 76,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

