Dividend 15 Split Corp. (DFN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 10th

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TSE:DFN opened at C$8.09 on Friday. Dividend 15 Split has a one year low of C$6.41 and a one year high of C$8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.01, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of C$705.71 million and a P/E ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.14.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

