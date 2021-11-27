DMScript Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,318.00 (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 17.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, DMScript has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. DMScript has a market cap of $237,998.16 and $2,318.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00063074 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00075637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00102606 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,001.62 or 0.07384264 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,178.46 or 0.99976557 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

