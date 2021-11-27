DNB Asset Management AS Grows Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,544,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 606,557 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology accounts for 1.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $251,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $207,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,976 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 10,140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $83.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.51 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total transaction of $608,556.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total transaction of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,327,448 in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.94.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

