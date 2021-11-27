DNB Asset Management AS Has $113.62 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 146,516 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Tesla were worth $113,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Mizuho lifted their price target on Tesla from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen boosted their target price on Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $754.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,081.92 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $539.49 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 350.14, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $953.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $765.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $674,598.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,420 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,418. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,571,831 shares of company stock worth $2,787,388,274 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

