DNB Asset Management AS Has $41.77 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 578,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,085 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in JD.com were worth $41,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 83.3% during the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in JD.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in JD.com by 42.1% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD opened at $88.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.90. The stock has a market cap of $118.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.83.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

