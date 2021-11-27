DNB Asset Management AS Has $92.49 Million Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,902 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,593 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of DNB Asset Management AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $92,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 25,960 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,579,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,103 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $183.59 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $242.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.57.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.82. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 31.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $323.00 to $218.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

