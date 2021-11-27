DODO Price Tops $1.31 (DODO)

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, DODO has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a total market cap of $144.88 million and approximately $34.86 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00043879 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008193 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.10 or 0.00232005 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DODO is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

