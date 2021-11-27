Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar Tree from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of Dollar Tree from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.89.

DLTR stock opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.51. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $84.26 and a 12 month high of $149.37. The company has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,969,000 after acquiring an additional 86,771 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,721,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,653,000 after acquiring an additional 384,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

