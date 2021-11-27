Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Douglas Emmett (DEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.