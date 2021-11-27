Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will post $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.49. Douglas Emmett posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NYSE:DEI traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 510,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,142. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.73. Douglas Emmett has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the second quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the third quarter valued at $183,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 15.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett during the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

