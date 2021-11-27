Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

