E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “E.ON AG is the world’s largest investor-owned energy service provider with operations in the following businesses: energy, chemicals, real estate, oil, telecommunications, distribution/logistics, aluminum and silicon wafers. “

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

OTCMKTS EONGY opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 12 month low of $9.91 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on E.On (EONGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.