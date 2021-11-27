Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.43 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report $2.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.18 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $10.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.97 billion to $10.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.29 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical stock traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 437,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 60.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 11,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.6% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

