Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.37 and the highest is $1.44. Ecolab reported earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year earnings of $4.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.56 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ECL. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.91.

In other news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 17,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.48, for a total transaction of $4,253,979.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 214,208 shares of company stock valued at $48,361,710. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Ecolab by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 14,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ECL stock traded down $5.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $226.23. 730,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,467. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $223.28 and a 200 day moving average of $219.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Ecolab has a 52-week low of $201.15 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a PE ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

