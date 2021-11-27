Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Holdings Trimmed by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,424 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,871,331,000 after buying an additional 352,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,414,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $903,263,000 after buying an additional 306,431 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,026,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $772,442,000 after buying an additional 806,296 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,646,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,154,000 after buying an additional 115,481 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,439,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,217,000 after buying an additional 40,426 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.60.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is presently 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

