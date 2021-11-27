Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) will post $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Enbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Enbridge posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enbridge will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enbridge.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

ENB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.07.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.99. 4,829,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,321,690. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.674 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 120.27%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 222.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enbridge (ENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.