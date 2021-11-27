Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the second quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 6,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 27,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $38.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $43.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.674 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 120.27%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

