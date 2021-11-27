Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Senior Officer Acquires C$61,282.00 in Stock

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,736,388.05.

Ian Charles Dundas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 19th, Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of Enerplus stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$60,202.50.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a PE ratio of -22.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.07. Enerplus Co. has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Enerplus Co. will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -25.04%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$13.50 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

