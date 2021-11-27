Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Shares of ERF stock opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.07. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$3.20 and a twelve month high of C$13.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.6232309 earnings per share for the current year.

ERF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.05.

In related news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,282.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 304,852 shares in the company, valued at C$3,736,388.05. Also, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96. Insiders have bought a total of 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $151,365 in the last quarter.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.