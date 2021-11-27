Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Udemy Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy Inc (NASDAQ:UDMY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Udemy in a report released on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp analyst J. Celino forecasts that the company will earn ($0.31) per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Udemy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

UDMY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Udemy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Udemy in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $26.20 on Thursday. Udemy has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $32.62.

About Udemy

Udemy Inc develops educational software solutions. The Company offers an online course in various subjects including technology, Internet, business, creative and performing arts, health and fitness, language and music. Udemy Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

