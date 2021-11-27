Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Acquired by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of Equity Commonwealth stock opened at $26.02 on Friday. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.40 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -130.09 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.64.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 million. Equity Commonwealth had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equity Commonwealth will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.