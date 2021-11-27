Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Raymond James

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Ero Copper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$33.50 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$29.27.

TSE ERO opened at C$21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.64. Ero Copper has a one year low of C$17.24 and a one year high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

