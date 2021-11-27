ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $801.01 million.

NYSE ESE traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.76. The company had a trading volume of 48,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $205.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 12.85%.

ESE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the third quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

