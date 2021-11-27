Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Up 3,580.0% in November

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 3,580.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,869. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.
About Europcar Mobility Group
