Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) Short Interest Up 3,580.0% in November

Europcar Mobility Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:EURMF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, an increase of 3,580.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of EURMF remained flat at $$0.60 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,869. Europcar Mobility Group has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.55.

About Europcar Mobility Group

Europcar Mobility Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides car rental services for business and leisure customers in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, other European countries, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers vehicle rentals under the Europcar, Goldcar, InterRent, Fox Rent A Car, and Buchbinder brand names.

