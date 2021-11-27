Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S stock opened at $4.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.89.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

