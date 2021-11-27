Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of EVAX stock opened at $4.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.89. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $25.04.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

