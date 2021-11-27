Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.020-$0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.25 million-$17.25 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.75 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday.

Everspin Technologies stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 531,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 695,787. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.60. Everspin Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $231.77 million, a PE ratio of -236.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS.

In related news, insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $2,602,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 38,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $471,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 620,388 shares of company stock worth $7,190,706. Corporate insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Everspin Technologies by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everspin Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. 25.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

