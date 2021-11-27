EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will post sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the highest is $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.62. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.40.

NYSE:EVTC traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.01. 200,316 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,740. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $48.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in EVERTEC by 77.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,526,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,291,000 after buying an additional 1,105,651 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in EVERTEC by 16.6% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,036,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,185,000 after buying an additional 575,958 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EVERTEC by 115.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 935,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,781,000 after buying an additional 501,199 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in EVERTEC by 16,354.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 484,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,165,000 after buying an additional 481,951 shares during the period. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter valued at $13,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.