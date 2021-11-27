EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

EVRAZ (LON:EVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EVR opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.38) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 599.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,058.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The company has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.