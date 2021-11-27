EVRAZ (LON:EVR) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2021

EVRAZ (LON:EVR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of EVR opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.38) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 599.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,058.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.38. EVRAZ has a 52-week low of GBX 384 ($5.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 707.60 ($9.24). The company has a market cap of £8.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products in Russia, the Americas, Asia, Europe, CIS, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company offers steel products; various coking coal blends, including hard, semi-hard, and semi-soft; and value-added products, such as infrastructure steel, rails, large diameter pipes, and tubular goods.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.