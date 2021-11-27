Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,697 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up about 1.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $83,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,750,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,414,761,000 after acquiring an additional 284,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 8.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,218,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,672,800,000 after acquiring an additional 773,793 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,962,661 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $976,147,000 after acquiring an additional 179,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,502,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $900,845,000 after acquiring an additional 75,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,578,656 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $749,572,000 after acquiring an additional 980,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.06.

Shares of EXPE opened at $159.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.18. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.30 and a 1 year high of $191.85.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total value of $13,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.23, for a total transaction of $440,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 238,397 shares of company stock worth $39,553,807. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

