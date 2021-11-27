Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.2% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 51.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM traded down $2.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 24,979,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,376,586. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $259.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

