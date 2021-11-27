Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,382 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 5,491 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 1.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $65,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 target price on Facebook in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $335.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.48. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

