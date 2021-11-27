FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.80.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

NYSE:FDS opened at $458.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $424.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $374.85. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $470.37.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.59, for a total transaction of $993,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.