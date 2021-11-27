Fairfax India (FFXDF) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Review

Fairfax India (OTCMKTS: FFXDF) is one of 42 public companies in the “Investors, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Fairfax India to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Fairfax India and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax India N/A 24.72% 19.65% Fairfax India Competitors -21.14% -17.18% -8.26%

This table compares Fairfax India and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax India $712.69 million -$41.48 million 4.03 Fairfax India Competitors $134.97 million $48.03 million 12.61

Fairfax India has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its competitors. Fairfax India is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fairfax India shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.2% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of shares of all “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Fairfax India has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax India’s competitors have a beta of 1.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Fairfax India and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax India 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax India Competitors 262 923 827 16 2.29

As a group, “Investors, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Fairfax India’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fairfax India has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Fairfax India competitors beat Fairfax India on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. Generally, subject to compliance with applicable law, Indian Investments will be made with a view to acquiring control or significant influence positions.

