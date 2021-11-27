Falconswap (FSW) Achieves Market Cap of $1.95 Million

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Falconswap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0522 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Falconswap has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $201,079.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Falconswap alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00043312 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.17 or 0.00230377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap is a coin. It launched on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. The official website for Falconswap is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

Falconswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Falconswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Falconswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Falconswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Falconswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Falconswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.