Fear (FEAR) Hits Market Cap of $13.99 Million

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. Fear has a total market cap of $13.99 million and $11.68 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fear has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $2.14 or 0.00003885 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003069 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.63 or 0.00044699 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00008588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00234024 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00088425 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00012263 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.