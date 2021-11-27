Financial Analysis: Oppenheimer (OPY) & Its Competitors

Oppenheimer (NYSE: OPY) is one of 53 public companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Oppenheimer to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

This table compares Oppenheimer and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oppenheimer 12.26% 24.27% 6.45% Oppenheimer Competitors 28.81% 16.90% 6.09%

Oppenheimer has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oppenheimer’s peers have a beta of 1.61, suggesting that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oppenheimer and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oppenheimer 0 0 0 0 N/A Oppenheimer Competitors 509 2253 2294 71 2.38

As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential upside of 16.01%. Given Oppenheimer’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oppenheimer has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.3% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Oppenheimer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oppenheimer and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Oppenheimer $1.20 billion $122.99 million 3.86 Oppenheimer Competitors $6.20 billion $1.11 billion 9.18

Oppenheimer’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Oppenheimer pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Oppenheimer pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 20.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Oppenheimer has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Oppenheimer peers beat Oppenheimer on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses. The Asset Management segment comprises of fee income earned on AUM from investment management services of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. The Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, institutional equities sales, trading, and research, taxable fixed income sales, trading, and research, public finance and municipal trading. The Corporate/Other segment pertains to legal, compliance, accounting, and internal audit activities. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.