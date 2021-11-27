Financial Contrast: OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) versus Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OMNIQ and Agilysys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00 Agilysys 0 1 2 0 2.67

OMNIQ presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.34%. Agilysys has a consensus price target of $63.67, suggesting a potential upside of 46.33%. Given OMNIQ’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Agilysys.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OMNIQ and Agilysys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.16 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Agilysys $137.18 million 7.81 -$21.00 million ($1.08) -40.29

OMNIQ has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agilysys.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Agilysys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Agilysys -15.64% 26.26% 11.59%

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc. operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry. The firm also serves the gaming for both corporate and tribal; hotels resort and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare sectors. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

