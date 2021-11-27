Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys New Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 425 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 1,698,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,135,669,000 after purchasing an additional 446,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 9.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,373,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,654,562,000 after purchasing an additional 360,691 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $342.72 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $347.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 28.49 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.99%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

