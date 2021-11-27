Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys Shares of 382 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,429,000 after buying an additional 17,504 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 907.3% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.57 and a 52-week high of $163.29. The firm has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total transaction of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.40.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

