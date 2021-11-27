First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $951,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
