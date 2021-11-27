First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Sells $951,600.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE FBP opened at $13.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.83. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $14.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 23.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FBP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,287 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after purchasing an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 27.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,446,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,466,000 after purchasing an additional 963,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First BanCorp. by 94.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

